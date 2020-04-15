News

Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna welcomes their baby girl

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi couple Gautam and Smriti are blessed with a baby girl.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
15 Apr 2020 10:48 PM

MUMBAI: As we wrap our day, happy news has reached the TellyChakkar desk.

After Karan Patel- Ankita Bhargava, Mahhi Vij- Jay Bhanushali and Kapil Sharma- Ginni, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi couple Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna also welcomed their bundle of joy. The couple welcomed a baby girl today.

Smriti took to Instagram and announced the arrival of the newest member in their family.

Have a look at the post:

Gautam and Smriti met on the sets of Colors’ show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and fell in love. The duo tied the knot on 23rd November 2017.

TellyChakkar team would like to extend our heartfelt good wishes to the couple and the new born.

Tags Gautam Gupta Smriti Khanna Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Kapil Sharma Ginni Smriti Khanna Instagram TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here