Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna welcomes their baby girl

MUMBAI: As we wrap our day, happy news has reached the TellyChakkar desk.

After Karan Patel- Ankita Bhargava, Mahhi Vij- Jay Bhanushali and Kapil Sharma- Ginni, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi couple Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna also welcomed their bundle of joy. The couple welcomed a baby girl today.

Smriti took to Instagram and announced the arrival of the newest member in their family.

Have a look at the post:

Gautam and Smriti met on the sets of Colors’ show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and fell in love. The duo tied the knot on 23rd November 2017.

TellyChakkar team would like to extend our heartfelt good wishes to the couple and the new born.