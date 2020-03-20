Gautam Gupta cutely teases wifey Smriti Khanna in THIS video is too adorable

MUMBAI: Smriti Khanna is known for playing the role of Ritika in Colors' show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The actress was paired opposite Gautam Gupta. The duo fell in love on the sets of the show and after dating for a brief period of time, Gautam and Smriti got married in a lavish ceremony in 2017.

Smriti and Gautam are one happily married couple and are now all set to enter the new phase in their lives. The couple is expecting their first baby and Smriti is due with her baby anytime soon.

Smriti has been constantly sharing amazing pictures and videos as she enjoys her last days of pregnancy. From enjoying fun outings with friends and family to baby mooning with hubby Gautam, Smriti is one happy mommy-to-be.

We all know how Smriti enjoys PDA with her husband Gautam and the latest video is proof.

In one of their trips to San Fransisco, Smriti is seen enjoying in a fish aquarium while Gautam is seen taking her video. The darling hubby of Smriti is seen teasing her as she goes here and there enjoying the beautiful sea creatures.

Take a look at Smriti's video:

Well, Smriti has not forgotten to thank her darling husband for taking such a cute video and we really think it's adorable.