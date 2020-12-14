Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy recover after testing positive for Coronavirus

MUMBAI: Both Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are well-known actors in telly town. They were infected with the virus and have now recovered.

In fact, Gautam also posted a happy picture after completing his 14 days of quarantine.

ALSO READ: A Good News awaiting Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode? Read More to find out

Taking to his social media handle, Gautam wrote, "Hey friends, posting these happy pictures as we complete our 14 days of quarantine. We tested positive on the 30th of November but thankfully have recovered now. Just wanted to caution everyone that while we’ve almost resumed life as usual, but the virus is still here and people are getting infected every day. So till the time the vaccine is available for us to use let’s continue taking precautions! Have a great week ahead.”

The couple has also lost one of their most trusted staff members, Ravi, to Covid-19.

On the work front, Gautam was last seen as Abhijeet in Bhakarwadi while Pankhuri was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Vedika.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: When Gautam-Pankhuri danced on the most ROMANTIC song ever; watch video

CREDITS: INDIA FORUMS