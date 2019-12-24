Gautam Rode to play Gayatri’s mysterious husband on Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi

MUMBAI: Bhakharwadi, the slice of life show of Sony SAB will soon be witnessing the entry of a new man in Gayatri (Akshita Mudgal) and Abhishek’s (Akshay Kelkar) life. The show continues to gain immense appreciation and support for its relatable and gripping storyline essayed by a phenomenal star cast. Adding to this star cast will be the television heart-throb and immensely talented Gautam Rode.

Abhishek and Gayatri have finally found their way back to one another. The couple is no longer getting divorced and to celebrate this decision, both the families plan to get the couple married again. While the families gear up to start the preparations of the wedding, a revelation sends a shock wave across Abhishek and Gayatri’s life.

Urmila finds out that she made a mistake earlier while filing the marriage certificate of Abhishek and Gayatri. Instead of Abhishek Gokhale, she mistakenly gave the name Abhijeet Oghale to the marriage certificate registrar.

This new character Abhijeet will be essayed by the immensely talented Gautam Rode. Abhijeet is a businessman with a 7 year old son, Krishna. He is a humble man with a charming personality. Whoever meets him, is taken in by his endearing and modest nature.

The upcoming episodes reveal how this unexpected entry of Abhijeet along with his son Krishna changes Gayatri’s life.

How will Abhijeet’s entry affect Gayatri and Abhishek marriage? How will Abhishek react to this?

Akshita Mudgal, essaying the character of Gayatri said, “Gayatri is finally happy but her happiness is short lived as she finds out that according to her marriage certificate, Abhishek is not her husband. The show will be witnessing the entry of Abhijeet who will bring an exciting twist to the story along with his adorable son Krishna. It will be interesting to watch how the new appearance in Gayatri’s life affects everyone.”

Gautam Rode, essaying the character of Abhijeet said, “Abhijeet is a business man with a humble attitude. He is the father to 7 year old boy named Krishna. The fact that he is married to Gayatri on paper is shocking to Abhijeet and at the same time exciting for his son, Krishna, as he always feels the absence of a mother in his life. I am enjoying myself on the sets of Bhakharwadi and I eagerly look forward to our viewer’s response.”