Gautam Rode resolves differences with the builder

MUMBAI: Gautam Rode is one of the most popular TV actors. He has done many shows including Saraswatichandra, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Suryaputra Karn and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya. He has also acted in the film Aksar 2 opposite Zarine Khan.

The actor has for the first time caught himself in a controversy as he decided to go legal for a property investment he had made in Atithi Narendra Patel's Aristo Sommet. Due to some issues, the actor wanted his money back. However, there was a delay in the refund due to which Gautam had decided to go legal. The latest report suggests that Gautam has received his money back and has withdrawn the legal case. Gautam told India Forums, "Yes, I have taken back the case as I have been repaid the money that was owed to me along with compensation for the delay. All is well between me and Atithi Narendra Patel and I am in a happy space now."

The builder Atithi Narendra Patel said, "Our funds were stuck somewhere else which caused the delay in Gautam's refund. However, we are glad that he's withdrawn the case and all is well that ends well."