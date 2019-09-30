News

Gautam Rode’s ‘interesting’ project!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Sep 2019 07:36 PM

MUMBAI: Television actor Gautam Rode has been dropped details about an interesting project.

"They say a picture speaks a thousand words but our social media and the entire consumption of technology is moving us only towards videos. There is a beauty of seeing a picture and making out what the story behind it might be. We grew up on comic books and that really played well on our imagination," Gautam said.

On the concept, the Saraswatichandra actor shared, "I am playing five different characters, in five different looks with different stories as well as time periods. It was quite a challenge as I may have reinvented myself in the past for my work but that happens once or twice a year, this was five-role changes in the span of a couple of days.

"But yes I've kept it real, there is hardly any make-up used or even touch up. And to convey without dialogues and just expressions, is a challenge of its own," he added.

