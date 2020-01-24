News

Gautam Rode shared screen with THIS popular BB13 contestant; shares a throwback video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2020 03:58 PM

Gautam Rode is undeniably one of the famous actors of the small screen. The handsome star enjoys a huge fan following, all thanks to his dashing looks. 

Gautam has been in the showbiz business for a very long time and has starred in many popular TV shows. 

The actor has now shared a small clip when he starred in Sony TV's popular horror drama series Aahat. The show was extremely famous among the fans and managed to horrify the viewers with spine-chilling stories. 

Gautam seems to be reminiscing his old days. The most interesting thing about it is that Gautam shared the screen with popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla. Yes, you heard it right!

Take a look at the video:

  

The 1 minute 18 seconds video was horrifying enough to scare us. 

It was a delight to see two handsome and talented stars sharing the screen. 

Would you like to see Gautam and Siddharth again together in a show? Tell us in the comments.

 

past seven days