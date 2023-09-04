Gautam Singh reveals his mystery girl, duo to share screen space in 'Dooriyan'

After creating a lot of buzz with his picture, Gautam Singh Vig has finally cleared all the rumours going around him dating a mystery girl. She is 'Bigg Boss 12' fame Saba Khan and she also shared her excitement for her first-time collaboration with the 'Junooniyat' actor in the music video, 'Dooriyan'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 17:30
Gautam Singh Vig

MUMBAI : After creating a lot of buzz with his picture, Gautam Singh Vig has finally cleared all the rumours going around him dating a mystery girl. She is 'Bigg Boss 12' fame Saba Khan and she also shared her excitement for her first-time collaboration with the 'Junooniyat' actor in the music video, 'Dooriyan'.

The song features Saba Khan as the female lead and has been directed by Tanveer Syed Riaz who has directed films like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Bang Bang', and 'Ek Villain'.

Recently, Gautam's picture with a mystery girl went viral on social media and many started guessing if he is dating someone, now it has been revealed that girl is Saba and the picture is a scene from a music video.

Saba said: "I am really happy to see the response to this song poster from the audience. I am also excited since this is my first collaboration with Gautam and I cannot wait for the audience to watch the music video."

Taking to his Instagram, Gautam also posted a music video poster and captioned it as 'Love Made In Heaven But Born In Hell'. The poster showcases the two leads in a romantic pose against a beautiful backdrop, hinting at a love story.

'Dooriyan' features Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan, sung and composed by Altaf Sayyed, written by Atiya Sayyed and story by creative producer Mahesh Poojary. The music video for 'Dooriyan' will be released soon on Groovenexus' Official YouTube channel.

SOURCE : IANS

 

gautam singh vig Saba Khan Junooniyat dooriyan Tanveer Syed Riaz Aashiqui 2 Bang Bang Ek Villain Atiya Sayyed Mahesh Poojary Groovenexus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani
MUMBAI  :The sudden passing of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was indeed a shock for all the fans all across the...
Mrunal Thakur says she found it tough to play a cop in 'Gumraah'
MUMBAI: TV and film actress Mrunal Thakur shared how it was a challenge for her to essay the role of a police officer...
Fentanyl overdose caused rapper Coolio's death; traces of heroin, meth found too
MUMBAI:American rapper Coolio died due to fentanyl, his manager Jarel (Jarez) Posey has confirmed. The rapper's family...
Sunny Hinduja hints at season two of 'Aspirants' on its second anniversary
MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Hinduja, who was seen playing the role of Sandeep Singh Ohlan in the web show 'Aspirants', recalled...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Seerat has a plan in mind
MUMBAI:     Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Paras Arora: 'I get a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule'
MUMBAI:  'Dil Diyaan Gallan' actor Paras Arora spoke about his workout routine and how he balances it with his tight...
Recent Stories
Shushant Singh Rajput
Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani

Latest Video

Related Stories
SUNNY
Sunny Hinduja hints at season two of 'Aspirants' on its second anniversary
Paras Arora
Paras Arora: 'I get a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule'
Sonali Bendre
'I married my best friend,' says Sonali Bendre about her husband Goldie Behl
Pakkhi Hegde
Exclusive! Was Pakkhi Hegde offered Anupamaa? Here’s the TRUTH
Tina Datta
Tina Datta says she faced hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to her seniors
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals the secret to her gorgeous skin