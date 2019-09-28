Gautam Vig bags ALTBalaji’s NSA

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled NSA (National Sports Academy)



We exclusively reported about Anveshi Jain, Bhavin Bhanushali, Uttkarsh Gupta, and Rahul Dev bagging the project

(Read here: Rahul Dev bags ALTBalaji’s NSA)



The project will revolve around the missing members of a kabbadi team.



Now, the latest update is that actor Gautam Vig of Naamkaran and Tantra fame will also be seen in this project.



A source close to the project revealed that Gautam will play the role of an ex-student of the college who would motivate the students for sports.



A source close to the project revealed, 'The project has been in the pipeline for around a year. It was earlier titled NSA Patiala, but ALTBalaji’s Ekta Kapoor wanted to make a few changes in the storyline. It will soon hit the floors.'



We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.