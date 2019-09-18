News

Gayatri and Abhishek reunite after he brings her home safely on Sony SAB’s Bhakharwadi

18 Sep 2019 03:06 PM

MUMBAI: After a tense few days, its celebration time in both Thakkar and Gokhale households as sabkilaadli – Gayatri has returned home safely. Gayatri (Akshita Mudgal) who was abducted in the previous episodes has finally arrived home bringing immense cheer to both the families.

Gayatri’s arrival also means that the celebrations will continue even further as she and Abhishek (Akshay Kelkar) will finally be able to complete their post wedding rituals. The show takes an interesting turn as both families gear up for the good times ahead and on other hand Anna (Deven Bhojani) plans to get Amol married to Sulakshana. This has left Abhishek shocked and is seen seeking Mahendra’s advice. 

While Abhishek and Mahendra (Paresh Ganatra) are trying to find a solution to change Anna’s mind about Amol’s marriage, the story amidst the celebration will be taking a serious turn when Keshav starts uncovering Mahendra and Abhishek’s secret. 

Akshay Kelkar, essaying the role of Abhishek and Sulakshana said, “Abhishek is elated to be reuniting with Gayatri while is also happy to see all his plans with Mahendra working well. The show is at a very interesting juncture and I am enjoying every bit while shooting for the scenes especially while shooting as Sulakshana. It was challenging and I have learnt a lot. While it’s a moment of celebration in the show, things are about to take a shocking turn. So keep watching Bhakharwadi and watch them unfold.” 

Akshita Mudgal, essaying the role of Gayatri said, “Gayatri is thrilled to be back after a terrifying experience. I felt the restlessness while shooting for the kidnapping sequence and now that my character is back home, I couldn’t be happier. Gayatri and Abhishek are getting closer but will that last? The upcoming episodes will take our viewers through some interesting twists and I’m eagerly waiting for their response.”

