Gazal Sood steps into Aashna Kishore’s shoes to play ‘Kat’ in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

MUMBAI :&TV’s gharelu comedy "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan" has been making viewers laugh for the last four years. Each character in the show has created a special place in viewers' hearts with their comical timing and quirky antics. And the latest one to join them is Gazal Sood, who will play Katori Singh, aka "Kat." The actress will step into the shoes of Aashna Kishore to play the role of Daroga Happu Singh's (Yogesh Tripathi) and Rajesh's (Kamna Pathak) eldest daughter. Hailing from Ludhiana, Punjab, Gazal has been part of some popular television shows and web series before and is excited to portray a ditsy yet sweet and happy-go-lucky girl who struggles to speak fluent English and earns the ire of people around her who do not understand what she is saying. Excited to be a part of the show, Gazal shares, "I am thrilled to be a part of the show, which is also my family's favourite. I have enjoyed watching Kat's character, and I could not be happier to play the character myself. The way she struggles to speak English always leaves me in splits. Comedy is one of my favourite genres, as it offers true entertainment that puts smiles on viewers' faces. Having watched the show before, I have always admired the way the characters and the show portray comedy so effortlessly. I have started shooting and feel lucky to be surrounded by talented actors like Himani Shivpuri, Yogesh Tripathi, Kamna Pathak, and others. I hope people love my portrayal of the character, which has already gained so much popularity among viewers.”