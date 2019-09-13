News

Gear up for this BIG TWIST in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 02:32 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for high-voltage drama.

Vedika has misunderstood Naira and Kartik's secret coffee meeting and thinks that they are reuniting.

However, the fact is that Naira has found out that Akhilesh has been having an extramarital affair with Lisa.

She takes Kartik out of the house to reveal this to him.

Soon, she ends up revealing this truth to the entire family.

Everyone already hates Naira for abandoning them for five long years. Now, they don't take the news positively. On the contrary, they are furious with her. Surekha has a fit of rage and lashes out at her.

How will Naira handle this?

Show your support for Naira in the comments below! 

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Kartik, Naira, Samarth, Gayu, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar,

