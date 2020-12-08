Gear up for Bigg Boss Season 14 grand finale on THIS date

MUMBAI: The superstar host Salman Khan gave shockwaves across fans and contestants when he announced that the finale would be in a week. However, during the finale episode, we saw him introducing six ex-contestants of the show, who entered the house to challenge current contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Well, this twist has left many of us wondering when will the actual finale take place then? Not to worry as SpotboyE.com has found that out exclusively for you.

Now according to the latest reports, the Makers have decided to extend the ongoing season for more one and a half months. The show which was supposed to end in January first week will now end in February. The tentative finale date, for now, is February 21."

The reports also state that along with these popular ex-contestants, other celebs from this season will also re-enter the show. Along with that, they are also in the mood to rope in a few more interesting personalities to take the show ahead. Casting calls are being made.

Recently it was also reported that Aly Goni, who left the show after losing an immunity task with Jasmin Bhasin, will be making a re-entry in the house tomorrow for his new innings in the show.

Well, this comes as good news for the hardcore fans of the show.

