Gear up for a high voltage drama in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

MUMBAI: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will soon showcase a high-voltage drama.

As per latest track of show Ridhima is following Vansh as per plan laid by Kabir, while new drama is still ahead.

However where further amid all this, Ridhima is much excited that she is about to meet Kabir but shockingly Vansh offered her as Siya’s physiotherapist.

Soon, Ridhima gets an entry in the mansion while Vansh is planning something different.

What will happen next is something only time will tell.

Keeping reading this space for more information.

