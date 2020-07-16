Gear up for India's biggest home sporting event with MTV Home Games 2020

MUMBAI: Excitement, nervousness, edge-of-the-seat adrenaline, and the rush of watching our favorite team win! Since the outburst of the pandemic, we have all missed watching sports LIVE. More than just being a source of community joy, sports inspires us and adds an unmatched drama in our day to day lives. But 2020 had its own plans. As the wait to watch sporting events seems far from over, MTV brings to its viewers a breather with a crazy blend of games, drama and entertainment. MTV Home Games 2020, starting 23rd July, every Thursday at 7PM Only on MTV India Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, a one-of-its-kind game show, blends the power of social media, digital and TV, to bring the live action of sports for you, from your living rooms!

Ever heard of Twerk Aasans? Did you ever think Channa Ve could be more than just a peppy number? What if you were told that Chullu Bhar Paani could be a cool measure of fun? Or that you could be the OG Chimti Chameli, leaving behind everyone else? Well, these are some of the quirkiest tasks in MTV Home Games 2020 that promises to make it an experience unlike any you have had before. MTV Home Games 2020 will hit the ball out of the park, by giving you a chance to make your daily lockdown tasks, fun and sporty. Streaming on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages of MTV India, with the finale on your home screens on MTV, the show will have some of our favorites from the MTV FAM monitoring all the fun tasks performed by the contestants. So now, you can twerk in a downward dog position while doing surya-namaskar, and squat while having a spoon in your mouth with a lemon on it, and more, to impress the likes of Rannvijay Singha and Varun Sood, along with many popular faces from Squadrann- an Indian Sports-entertainment collective, founded by Rannvijay.

MTV Home Games 2020 will kickstart with Rannvijay announcing it on social media on 16th July, along with a list of 18 categories for sports fanatics to participate in. The champions of the Squadrann panel- television’s charming boy Dishank Arora, ace athlete Archis Patil, fitness enthusiast Shweta Mehta, professional acrobat and dancer Milan Verma, fitness and yoga enthusiast Jay Bodas will add their own tadka to these challenges, while introducing the tasks. Contestants can then choose a category, perform that task, and send in their entries on VOOT. Post levels of scanning, shortlisted videos will make it to the finale episode to air on MTV, where the Squadrann panel will review them and choose the most entertaining one. The winner will be awarded with a bunch of curated exciting hampers from JCB, Urban Monkey and Sock Soho.

Speaking about MTV’s funky twist on sports, Rannvijay Singha said, “With everyone locked up in their homes, not only are we missing out on the rush of sports, but also the spirit it manifests. But I have stuck to my sporty instincts even during this period as fitness is the need of the hour. The best part about MTV Home Games 2020 is that it is a perfect mix of sports, fun and entertainment. It’s a super cool concept, spiked with an adrenaline rush. I look forward to witness some great talents and skill sets on the show and celebrate the true spirit of sports, virtually, as a community.”

Varun Sood, co-host cum champion, adds, “As a big sports fan, I always find myself attracted to anything that’s related to games and challenges. Fun and fitness is an ideal combination for me and MTV Home Games 2020 fits in right there. Together with Squadrann, it’ll be interesting to witness some of the weirdest tasks. Despite the challenges in the current scenario, it’s great to know how MTV is consistently trying to keep the baton for entertainment high with newer concepts and formats. I’m really excited to be part of this fun and quirky experience.”

So, get set to play “out of the box”, quite literally, and hop on this sporty ride with MTV Homes Games 2020, only on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. And don’t miss the finale of MTV Home Games 2020 on air, on 13th August at 7PM only on MTV.