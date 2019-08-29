News

Gear up for Kartik and Naira’s ROMANTIC DANCE in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 03:52 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see romance brewing between Kartik and Naira.

The Goenkas announce the celebration of Janmashtami, and Naira agrees to stay back for Kairav's happiness. It looks like destiny has something special in store for Kartik and Naira, as Kairav demands that the two dance together.

Kartik and Naira recall the moments of the love they shared.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira unite thanks to their son.

