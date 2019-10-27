Gear up for many Ali and Yasmine scenes: Siddharth Nigam on Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: SAB TV's Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga has been very well recieved.

The lead couple of the show Aladdin/Ali and Yasmine played by actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are much appreciated. Fans fondly call them AlAsmine and SidNeet.

The second season of the show, which has Siddharth Nigam as Ali, also gained popularity. We buzzed Siddharth to know which character he enjoyed more, Aladdin or Ali. To our surprise, Siddharth said, 'I really like Ali. He is more smart and sponteneous. He can easily come out of any situation. As far as Aladdin is concerened, I believe people should be like him. He is so respectful. He loves his mother and nation immensely. He is smart and quirky apart from being quite fit.'

So, what can fans expect from the upcoming episodes of the show? He said, 'The audience can expect a lot of twists and turns, as Yasmine has started trusting Aladdin. Now, Aladdin will try to lead Yasmine towards the truth. Meanwhile, fans can also expect many AlaSmine scenes, including adventourous ones.'

Siddharth Nigam's performance in Dhoom 3 was quite loved. However, he rose to fame with Colors' Chhakravartin Ashok Samrath.

