Gear up for Reem-Sehban aka Kalyani-Malhar's SIZZLING romantic sequence in Tujhse Hai Raabta

MUMBAI: Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh are currently seen in Zee TV' show Tujhse Hai Raabta. The duo plays the lead role of Malhar and Kalyani in the show and fans are loving this amazing on-screen jodi. Tujhse Hai Raabta has become a huge hit among the fans ever since the beginning.

The viewers have witnessed some beautifully romantic moments between Kalyani and Malhar on the show.

And now, the makers are gearing up for a sizzling romantic sequence between Reem and Sehban on the show.

ALSO READ: Tujhse Hai Raabta: Here's how Sehban Azim turns himself into his character

Sehban has also given a glimpse of the same on his Instagram post and we can't wait for it.

Take a look:

Reem and Sehban are giving us vibes of a Bollywood couple romancing on the big screens.

The duo's chemistry is right on point and we are sure the viewers will be left delighted seeing these two on the show.

Are you excited about the upcoming sequence of Tujhse Hai Raabta? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Reem Shaikh's truth EXPOSED on the sets Tujhse Hai Raabta, courtesy Sehban Azim