Gear up for Samar and Nandini aka SANAN's sizzling pool romance in Anupamaa; here's a glimpse

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is leaving no stone unturned to leave the viewers entertained with their amazing storyline.

The show is currently witnessing a crucial track of Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce.

The duo is all set to part ways forever which is indeed a heartbreaking moment for the viewers.

We have also seen how the Shah family was hoping till the last minute for the divorce to stop but Anupamaa was adamant and Vanraj was left with no choice.

Before Anupamaa and Vanraj headed for divorce, the viewers saw how Samar and Nandini were going to get engaged. However, Kavya spoilt everything by disclosing about Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce due to which Sanan's engagement was called off for a while.

But it seems that the viewers will definitely get some great visuals of Samar and Nandini's romance.

The upcoming episode of Anupamaa will see how Samar and Nandini's romance will go a notch higher as they will be sharing some romantic moments in the pool.

Here are a few glimpses that will leave you excited for SANAN's romantic track:

Well, Samar and Nandini aka Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale's romantic jodi have become a huge hit among the fans.

A lot of such adorable moments await the viewers. Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.

