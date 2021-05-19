Gear up for Samar and Nandini's engagement in Anupamaa; here's the FIRST LOOK

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa which is currently airing on Star Plus is constantly keeping the viewers hooked to the screen.

Anupamaa has garnered a huge fan base within a few months of its release.

We have seen how everyone's relationship in the Shah family has become complicated.

Vanraj and Anupamaa have finally got divorced and it is indeed a heartbreaking moment for the fans.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Unaware of the truth, Vanraj decides to marry Kavya

Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly who play the lead roles of Vanraj and Anupamaa are slaying in their characters like a complete pro.

While a 25-years-old relationship has ended on a bitter note, another relationship has finally started on a good note.

Vanraj-Anupamaa's separation and Samar-Nandini's union happened simultaneously on Anupamaa.

Kavya is all set to get married to Vanraj and he is not in a state to start a new life. Meanwhile, Samar and Nandini's engagement was supposed to happen but things were not working out.

But now, the makers are gearing up for Samar and Nandini's engagement.

Paras Kalnawat has shared a picture where he has given the first glimpse of Samar and Nandini engagement.

Both are beautifully colour coordinated in hot pink outfits and looking extremely stunning together.

Take a look:

We can also see Vanraj and Kavya in the frame who are also twinning in grey outfits.

Well, the engagement will ensure high voltage drama as no celebration is complete without any drama.

Are you excited about Sanan's engagement in Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Anupama's fresh start, gets new wings to fly high