Gear up to see Paakhi's new avatar in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Although Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is just two months old, it has already managed to garner a huge fan base.

The story is quite different from the regular daily soaps that we see on the small screen.

Currently, the viewers are seeing an interesting track where Virat and Sai have got married and Paakhi is left heartbroken seeing this.

Virat has promised Paakhi that no one can take her place in his heart. However, she also knows that legally Sai is Virat's wife now and has more rights over him than her.

Paakhi has broken down and is shedding tears for losing Virat forever.

Well, we have exclusively learnt certain things about Paakhi's character from none other than the show's dialogue writer Rajesh Chawla.

Chawla reveals that the viewers will see a lot of changes in Paakhi's character in the upcoming episodes.

So far, the viewers have seen Paakhi dealing with the situation quietly. She is heartbroken and is unable to say anything.

However, things won’t remain the same as Paakhi will speak up soon. And when Paakhi will start speaking, Virat and his family will have to listen to her. It seems Paakhi's patience is being tested all these days and soon, the viewers will witness her outburst.

Viewers know that Virat's family hates Sai. Now, will Paakhi receive the same hatred from his family?

