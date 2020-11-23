Gear up for Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Pandey's entertaining presence at The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and watched comedy shows on the small screen. Kapil and his team have always managed to tickle our funnybones with their amazing comic timing.

Not just the viewers but even the celebrity guests who visit his show go crazy laughing. Kapil's show has seen A-list Bollywood and TV stars who come to promote their projects. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, every celeb of Bollywood simply loves to grace the show.

Bollywood's famous actor and villain Shakti Kapoor is one of them who has graced Kapil's show many times. Well, there's great news for all the diehard fans of Shakti Kapoor as he is once again set to visit the show. Yes, that's right!

Not just that, along with Shakti ji, another popular personality of the film world will be gracing the show and it is none other than Chunky Pandey.

Chunky is a complete entertainer and has appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show several times. We have seen him visiting the show to promote his films with his co-stars.

And now, that the actor is once again set to entertain the viewers with his presence on The Kapil Sharma Show, we can't wait for it.

Coming back to Shakti ji, the veteran star has always had a gala time on the show with Kapil and his team. Shakti Kapoor not only laughed at the funniest jokes of the show's star cast but also made everyone laugh by sharing cute and funny incidents of his personal and professional life.

Chunky and Shakti will be seen having a gala time with the star cast of the comedy show.

