Gear up for the NEXT BIG DRAMA on Star Plus’ supernatural show Nazar!

MUMBAI: While the supernatural genre has been much loved, Star Plus’ paranormal drama Nazar has the audience hooked to watching how a ‘daayan’ bewitches the Rathod family, and outlines the struggles under the evil eye.

According to the storyline so far, Ansh and Piya share a romantic moment while Mohana's return leaves the Rathods baffled. On the other hand, Ansh plans to murder Piya after receiving instructions from Mohana and he witnesses something strange after the darkest power leaves his body.

Now soon, Nishant will be seen taking an extremely drastic step to cure Ansh. Subsequent to this, Mohana will be seen poisoning Ayush’s mind so that he goes against the Rathod family. Also, under the spell, Ayush will attack Adi and PAri and will trap the family in a magic. On the other hand, Naman will try to convince Dilruba to stay with him.

