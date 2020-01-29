Gear up for the UPCOMING TWIST in Naagin 4

MUMBAI: The current track of Colors' Naagin 4 revolves around Dev and Brinda being married and starting their lives together. However, Brinda’s motive is to only take revenge from Dev’s family.

Unaware of the revenge saga, Dev has deeply fallen in love with Brinda and wants to spend quality time with her.

Soon the first wedding night that is suhaagraat’s sequences will be telecast wherein the Dev and Brinda’s room will be decorated with flower petals. Dev will romantically talk to Brinda while Brinda will

notice un- natural tinge in her body as she will sense something evil in room because of which she can transform into a Naagin. In order to save her real identity, Brinda will rush out of the room.

Soon, there will be yet another shocking revealation that Nayantara is Panditji’s daughter. As we all know, Panditji is the father of Brinda who had swapped the babies when they were born and in a series of twists it will be revealed that Nayantara is not the real icchadhari naagin.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.