Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s fans love their beautiful family portrait; check

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.

The actress, who acted in films like The Train and Dil Diya Hai, tied the knot with the cricketer on 29 October 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, on 27 July 2016.

The adorable duo not just sets relationship goals but also gives their fans and followers parenting goals. No matter how busy they are, they make sure to spend quality time with their daughter.

Recently, the actress shared an adorable family portrait. The caption is too cute. In the picture, Geeta, Harbhajan and their daughter are all smiles, making for a perfect family picture.

Geeta captioned her post as, “Mine.”

Fans loved their perfect family portrait. One social media user commented, ‘Nice Family click’ while another wrote, “Beautiful family.”

Take a look.

Isn’t the trio looking adorable in the picture? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.