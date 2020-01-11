Geeta Basra’s latest RAVISHING pictures will WOO you

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra, who is known for her work in films like Dil Diya Hai and The Train, is a stunner.

The stylish actress, who is married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh, often shares her fashionable looks on her social media handle. She has once again shared some pictures of herself that will woo you.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures wherein she can be seen donning a black coloured legenga, looking mesmerising. She accessorised her look by wearing a stunning neckpiece. She kept her hair open and opted for the apt makeup.

The actress undoubtedly looked ravishing and posed stunningly in front of the lens.

