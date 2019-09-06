Geeta Kapoor wishes Farah Khan Happy Teacher’s Day; shares an unrecognizable picture

MUMBAI: Geeta Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. With her hard work, she has established herself as one of the best choreographers in Bollywood.

Geeta, who is popularly known as Geeta Maa, assisted the director and choreographer Farah Khan. The choreographer before climbing the success ladder assisted Farah for a very long time until Farah’s debut directorial Main Hoon Na. On Teacher’s Day, Geeta took to her social media handle and shared a cute throwback picture with her mentor and guru Farah Khan. Geeta took to her Instagram to share a picture from her old assisting days. The two look beautiful in the picture and we can surely spot how far they have come with their friendship. Geeta’s post had a quirky and sarcastic caption on how much she loves Farah Khan and her prayers for their love to grow. Sharing their picture from their younger days, Geeta wished her mother-mentor-friend-teacher, Farah Khan, a Happy Teachers Day.

Take a look below: