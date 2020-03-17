Geeta Kapur addresses Choreographer Paul as Paul Sir on India's Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer which gained a smashing debut in TRP charts represents extraordinary talent on the show. The show is being judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis and hosted by the couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. With dance battle coming to an end and selecting top 12 contestants, contestant Mohammad Akib who is paired with choreographer Paul Marshal mesmerized the judges with their performance in the grand premiere episode and the fellow choreographer received the highest honor on the show.

Choreographer Paul Marshal and the judges go a long way, they have worked together on multiple projects making it a success. Terence Lewis who is known for contemporary dance form, referred to Paul as ‘Paul Sir’. This is by far the highest honor given to a choreographer on this dance reality show. Paul revealed that initially when he started working with Dharmesh, he lost many opportunities while the latter went on to climb the ladder of success. Terence said, ” Paul is an excellent choreographer and a great mentor. He will polish the contestant and make sure he makes all his weak points his strength and work on making Akib the best. The contestant is lucky to have Paul as his choreographer.”

Moreover Geeta Kapur became teary eyed and said, “I am sorry Paul that I couldn’t help you before but the way you are working and seeing your hardwork, you will only see success in your life.”

Paul mentioned, ”I have seen a lot of struggle in my life, seeing Dharmesh starting with me and he going ahead in his life has only motivated me and we are really good friends. Now i’ll call Dharmesh and tell him that Terence sir And Geeta maa has honored me by calling me as ‘Sir’”.

Mhd. Akib had won judges and audience's heart in the first round of audition itself with his unique form of dancing. He had performed on 'Mera Naam Ishq' during his first audition and the judges gave him a standing ovation. He is very talented and besides dancing he also rapped in the stage which made me extraordinary amidst other contestants. Judges and a the audience cnt wait to see Paul and Akib perform as a duo and they surely are ready to set the stage on fire.

