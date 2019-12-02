Geeta Kapur to be seen in Star Plus’ Dance Plus 5

Star Plus’ Dance Plus 5 has been featuring quite a few famous personalities in the show. Recently, Bollywood stalwarts Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff graced the show.

Now, the celebrity who will be seen in the upcoming episode is sure to revive good old memories.

We have information that well-known choreographer Geeta Kapur is shooting with the team of Dance Plus 5. With Geeta featuring in the show, it is a reunion for her; Remo Dsouza, who judged Zee TV’s Dance India Dance; and Dance Plus mentors Dharmesh and Punit and host Raghav, who all started their careers with Dance India Dance.

Well, the audience is in for a treat in the forthcoming episode.

Geeta took to her Instagram profile and mentioned, 'Ready ... set ... shoot ... it’s happening again ... wait and watch what’s coming soon on @starplus #danceplus5 ...'