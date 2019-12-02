News

Geeta Kapur to be seen in Star Plus’ Dance Plus 5

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Dec 2019 06:32 PM
Star Plus’ Dance Plus 5 has been featuring quite a few famous personalities in the show. Recently, Bollywood stalwarts Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff graced the show.
Now, the celebrity who will be seen in the upcoming episode is sure to revive good old memories.
We have information that well-known choreographer Geeta Kapur is shooting with the team of Dance Plus 5. With Geeta featuring in the show, it is a reunion for her; Remo Dsouza, who judged Zee TV’s Dance India Dance; and Dance Plus mentors Dharmesh and Punit and host Raghav, who all started their careers with Dance India Dance.
Well, the audience is in for a treat in the forthcoming episode.
Geeta took to her Instagram profile and mentioned, 'Ready ... set ... shoot ... it’s happening again ... wait and watch what’s coming soon on @starplus #danceplus5 ...'
Have a look below.
Tags > Geeta Kapur, seen, Star Plus, Dance Plus 5, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Gautam Rode, Preeti Jhangiani and Angela...

Gautam Rode, Preeti Jhangiani and Angela Krislinzki grace Artival 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson

past seven days