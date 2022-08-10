Geeta Kapur to 'IBD 3' contestant: You showcased most difficult thing with such ease

Ace choreographer Geeta Kapur said that she has never seen such a grace in any male dancer, the way she saw in 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' contestant Shivanshu Soni.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 20:45
MUMBAI: Ace choreographer Geeta Kapur said that she has never seen such a grace in any male dancer, the way she saw in 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' contestant Shivanshu Soni.

She, along with other judges, including Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre, were left awestruck looking at his performance on the song 'Judaai' from Varun Dhawan's film 'Badlapur'.

Geeta said: "You showcased the most difficult thing with such ease. The newness you have brought on stage, your andaaz, and your personality have come through and struck us right where we are at. Beautiful." Geeta also mentioned that she has never seen a male dancer perform with such grace.

Terence also appreciated the contestant and talked about Pandit Birju Maharaj, who could say a lot without saying anything with his expressions and dance moves and praised Shivanshu for this trait which is similar to that of Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Left with no words to praise the contestant, Sonali shared that: "This performance, I can't say anything beyond it. I can only bow down to it. Thank you, thank you."

'India's Best Dancer Season 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE-IANS

