Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet

Choreographer Geeta Kapur praised the 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' contestant Samarpan Lama from Pune for his performance on the song 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' from the 2006 film 'Woh Lamhe..' especially the way he moved with his feet. She went on to apply 'kaala teeka' on it.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/23/2023 - 08:50
MUMBAI :Choreographer Geeta Kapur praised the 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' contestant Samarpan Lama from Pune for his performance on the song 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' from the 2006 film 'Woh Lamhe..' especially the way he moved with his feet. She went on to apply 'kaala teeka' on it.

She said: "You dance so well! It's so beautiful and lovely to watch you perform. There is love in my eyes for you. This is your first reality show, right? And I cannot believe that you could dance so well."

Geeta, who is seen as a judge along with Sonali Bendre and Terence Lewis on the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer Season 3', shared further that she was stunned to see the way he danced on the song.

"I am amazed by you and in love with your feet! I am in love with your moves and I am in love with your craft. I am so proud of you. I watched a performance on this song after eons. You weave the dance with your feet. There is a story in your dance and what you did was unexpected," she added.

'India's Best Dancer 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/23/2023 - 08:50

