Geeta Kapur talks about Sonali Bendre, Indian dance going global

Ace choreographer Geeta Kapur, who is seen among the panel of judges with Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre on the dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer Season 3', shared how she felt about judging the show along with Sonali whom she had previously choreographed.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 12:20
Sonali Bendre

MUMBAI : Ace choreographer Geeta Kapur, who is seen among the panel of judges with Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre on the dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer Season 3', shared how she felt about judging the show along with Sonali whom she had previously choreographed.

Geeta also talked about the newness she is looking at in the third season and her friendship with Terence.

Talking about working with Sonali, she said: "Working with such an artist is always a humble experience. Sitting next to her is a mix of unreal and surreal because I feel like I really came to this place to sit next to her. I will say that I am always humbled to sit next to those who are so great in their own way, and I feel like I didn't get there, but I have the opportunity to sit next to them."

After having judged the previous seasons of 'India's Best Dancer', she was asked what new she is looking at the contestants in this season.

She said: "I think many dancers get lost in just learning art or dance forms and lose their personality somewhere in between when we watch our Bollywood movies and look at ionic characters like Madhuri Dixit or SRK. That's why I want to see a dancer who also brings out his unique personality through the dance form."

Speaking about judging the show with Terence again and her friendship with him, she said: "The equation is different because we are friends, we grew out of two random people who came from two different places and are now very close. We did so many shows together and also created a nice bond. We try to create a nice bond in the meeting and I like to sit in the panel and love pulling his leg. He doesn't mind me joking with him."

When it comes to the global dance scene, how do you map Indian dance styles?

She replied: "I am happy to say that we are now on the world map because people welcome us, our artistes and our dance form. And we are really happy to see our culture projected all over the world."

SOURCE-IANS

 

Geeta Kapur Terence Lewis Sonali Bendre TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 12:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Imlie: Shocking! Chini kidnaps Imlie’s daughter just like Imlie had done to Malini’s daughter Chini
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Exclusive! “Every parent today wants their children to compete and that's not right” - Shriya Saran
MUMBAI :Actress Shriya Saran is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. The actress...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Surili falls in trouble
MUMBAI : Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Geeta Kapur talks about Sonali Bendre, Indian dance going global
MUMBAI : Ace choreographer Geeta Kapur, who is seen among the panel of judges with Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre on...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Satya’s family conducts an open vote to decide Sai and Satya’s union
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
children to compete
Exclusive! “Every parent today wants their children to compete and that's not right” - Shriya Saran
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nyra
OMG! Are Nyra M Banerji and Nishant Singh Malkani secretly married? Here's what fans have to say
Udaariyaan
Vivian Dsena reveals what intrigued him to take up Dreamiyata's 'Udaariyaan'
I am happy and excited
There are so many things which I am doing for the first time in the leap of Imlie; I am happy and excited : Megha Chakraborty
Did you know Rajan Shahi too struggled once upon a time in Mumbai
Did you know Rajan Shahi too struggled once upon a time in Mumbai?
Praneet Bhatt
Praneet Bhatt is 'inspired' to play joker like Raj Kapoor, Heath Ledger
shelf life
Navina Bole: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a difficult show to execute… it’s extremely brave of the makers to attempt something like this on Indian TV