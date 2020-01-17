Geeta Phogat announces her baby’s name; Smriti, Karanvir and others shower love on mother-son duo

MUMBAI: Geeta Phogat, who is one of the well-known sports personalities, is experiencing the best phase of her life. She recently embraced motherhood.

The Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8’s contestant, who is married to fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar, has delivered a baby boy and announced the good news on her social media handle by sharing a picture with her new born and hubby.

Now, the diva has shared an adorable picture with her baby boy and announced his name. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote beside the picture, ‘I can't even begin to explain just how excited we are for our new baby... We are so, so, so blessed as a family, and I'm speechless at the fact that we had the opportunity to bring a bundle of joy into the world.The love I already have for him is indescribable." We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family’

Announcing her boy’s name, she added, ‘Welcoming little ARJUN SAROHA to the world…’

As soon as she shared the post, celebs Smriti Irani, Esha Gupta, Karanvir Bohra, among others started showering love on mother-son duo. All of them posted lovely comments on the picture.

Smriti Irani wrote, ‘God bless’, Esha Gupta congratulated her while Karanvir Bohra commented, ‘Awwwwwwwww....I love that’.

Take a look below.