Geeta Phogat sets major SIBLING GOALS; says ‘sisterhood is a very powerful thing’

MUMBAI: Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, who are famous wrestlers, are giving us major sibling goals.

Well, Geeta, who was seen in Season 8 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, is an active social media user. She regularly shares posts to treat her fans, followers and friends. Her latest post is a beautiful picture. It features her posing with her beloved sister Babita. In the picture, Babita donned a saree with beautiful embroidery while Geeta wore a printed kurti dress. The sisters looked lovely as they posed together.

However, it’s the strong message that Geeta’s caption is conveying deserves a special mention. Fans no doubt loved the caption and the picture.

The stylish sports star wrote beside the picture, "Sisterhood is a very powerful thing." Agreeing with her, one social media user commented, “Yes, absolutely.” Another fan complimented the duo by writing, “Beautiful sisters.”

On the work front, Geeta Phogat is the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games. She was also seen as a contestant in Season 8 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. On the other hand, her sister Babita won the gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games. She also participated in Star Plus’ dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her hubby Vivek.

