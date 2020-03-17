Geeta Phogat sets major SIBLING GOALS; says ‘sisterhood is a very powerful thing’

MUMBAI: Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, who are famous wrestlers, are giving us major sibling goals.
Well, Geeta, who was seen in Season 8 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, is an active social media user. She regularly shares posts to treat her fans, followers and friends. Her latest post is a beautiful picture. It features her posing with her beloved sister Babita. In the picture, Babita donned a saree with beautiful embroidery while Geeta wore a printed kurti dress. The sisters looked lovely as they posed together.
However, it’s the strong message that Geeta’s caption is conveying deserves a special mention. Fans no doubt loved the caption and the picture.
The stylish sports star wrote beside the picture, "Sisterhood is a very powerful thing." Agreeing with her, one social media user commented, “Yes, absolutely.” Another fan complimented the duo by writing, “Beautiful sisters.”
Check out her post here:
On the work front, Geeta Phogat is the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games. She was also seen as a contestant in Season 8 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. On the other hand, her sister Babita won the gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games. She also participated in Star Plus’ dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her hubby Vivek.
What do you think about Babita’s caption? Hit the comment section below.
