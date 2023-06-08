Geetanjali Mishra, aka new Rajesh, receives a warm welcome on Happu Ki Ultan Paltan sets!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 22:45
Geetanjali Mishra

MUMBAI: Geetanjali Mishra's addition to &TV's Gharelu Comedy, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, as the new Rajesh Singh aka Rajjo, Daroga Happu Singh's (Yogesh Tripathi) Dabbang Dulhaniya, has sparked immense excitement and anticipation. As the actor began shooting, the cast and crew extended a heartfelt welcome, showing their enthusiasm and best wishes. The occasion was celebrated with a delightful cake-cutting ceremony, creating cherished memories. With such a warm reception and the buzz surrounding Geetanjali's debut, viewers are in for a delightful treat when she takes on the role of the new Rajesh on August 7th.

On receiving a warm welcome and the anticipation around her role as the new Rajesh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Geetanjali Mishra shared, "Radha Radhe Bol laye hain! I am filled with immense gratitude as I embark on this incredible journey. Initially, I felt anxious about how people would react to my presence on the show, but their overwhelming love and support have instilled newfound confidence in me. The warmth and affection my team embraced me have touched my heart deeply. Witnessing the excitement and anticipation in the eyes of those around me, eager to see me as their new Rajesh, is an incredibly beautiful feeling. This opportunity is both an honour and a pivotal moment in my life. Words cannot adequately express the depth of my emotions and gratitude. This role truly feels like the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am ecstatic to have been given this chance. I promise to dedicate myself wholeheartedly and invest my passion and commitment into portraying this character. I eagerly await the audience's support and affection as I strive to be embraced as the new Rajesh and elevate her popularity to new heights. With your encouragement, I am determined to entertain and bring joy to all. Together, we can make this journey unforgettable.”

Regarding her entry and look in the show, Geetanjali Mishra shared, “The viewers will witness an entertaining track with my entry as Rajesh. Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) gets upset because her husband, Khodi Lal (Sharad Vyas), forgets their anniversary and spends a night with his friend Jamila. However, the family decides to throw a surprise party for them, where Katori Amma announces their divorce out of rage. She makes Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) the Judge and Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee) her divorce lawyer. Meanwhile, Happu fights the case against Beni and supports Khodi Lal.” Adding a bit about her appearance, she adds, “Rajesh's appearance has always captivated me, particularly how she exudes a delightful blend of Dabbang attitude and grace adorned in those beautiful sarees. The combination of simple yet vibrant sarees and subtle makeup is simply perfect! The creative team have retained the character's authentic and iconic look with no drastic changes. Nevertheless, each actor brings unique nuances to a role, setting them apart and enhancing their portrayal. Stepping into such big shoes is a significant responsibility, as the character is widely adored for her catchphrases and distinctive appearance. I sincerely hope the audience embraces their new Rajesh wholeheartedly, showering her with the same love and support as her predecessor. With their warm acceptance, I aim to do justice to this beloved character and make her my own.”

Don’t forget to catch your favourite Rajjo to be essayed by Geetanjali Mishra starting August 7th in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, airing at 10:00 pm every Monday to Friday only on &TV!

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Geetanjali Mishra Rajesh Rajjo Daroga Happu Singh Yogesh Tripathi Dabbang Dulhaniya Vishwanath Chatterjee Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 22:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Let's celebrate Salman Khan as the ever-charming and everyone's favorite 'Prem' as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' counts 29 years
MUMBAI: The way Salman Khan owned his screen name, Prem has set a standard of its popularity. Among many of his films,...
Happy Friendship Day: From Rupali Ganguly-Sucheeta Tridevi, Akash Choudhary-Naina Singh to Shiv Thakre-Abdu Rozik; BFFs of the Telly Town
MUMBAI: As the calendar flips to another Friendship Day, we're here to celebrate the enchanting camaraderie that...
Geetanjali Mishra, aka new Rajesh, receives a warm welcome on Happu Ki Ultan Paltan sets!
MUMBAI: Geetanjali Mishra's addition to &TV's Gharelu Comedy, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, as the new Rajesh Singh aka...
Maitree’s Shrenu Parikh completes a decade in the television industry; says, “I owe it to my family and my lovely fans!”
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree - has become an integral part of everyone’s life. Following the journey...
Manisha Rani's Fans Trend 'Deserving Winner Manisha' on Twitter as She Shines Through Adversities on Bigg Boss OTT 2
MUMBAI: In a heartwarming display of affection and admiration, fans of the talented actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Let's celebrate Salman Khan as the ever-charming and everyone's favorite 'Prem' as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' counts 29 years
Latest Video
Related Stories
Friendship Day
Happy Friendship Day: From Rupali Ganguly-Sucheeta Tridevi, Akash Choudhary-Naina Singh to Shiv Thakre-Abdu Rozik; BFFs of the Telly Town
Shrenu Parikh
Maitree’s Shrenu Parikh completes a decade in the television industry; says, “I owe it to my family and my lovely fans!”
Tanvi Dogra
Tanvi Dogra shines in a multi-layered dark character of Neetii in COLORS' 'Parineetii'
Sangeeta Kapure
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actress Sangeeta Kapure to enter Dangal TV's show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2
Dharti Bhatt
Dharti Bhatt, Acclaimed as Rashmi from Star Bharat's "Woh Toh Hai Albela," Embarks on Her First Solo Adventure to Thailand
Radha
Here’s what Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan's actress Kirti Nagpure does during her leisure time on set!