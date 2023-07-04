To get a ‘Ghar wali feeling’ on the sets, Aditi Sharma redesigns her Rabb Se Hai Dua’s makeup room

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the hearts of the audience with its differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage to another woman he’s fallen in love with. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Ghazal (Richa Rathore) is trying her best to win Haider (Karanvir Sharma) over, but Dua (Aditi Sharma) doesn’t let her succeed in her evil plans. To keep the fans entertained, all the actors work round the clock, which leads to most of their time getting spent on the sets.

Depending on the shooting schedule, actors are either giving their take or preparing for the next scene in the make-up room. Or, if given some leisure time they rest or relax. As a result, the make-up room plays a very important role in an actor’s life because it ends up becoming their second home. To feel at home on set, lead actress Aditi Sharma has transformed her makeup room with a beautiful personal touch. Aditi has designed her room by putting up some motivational posters on the wall and giving it a nice floral vibe, by painting the door by herself. She has also decorated her room with her fan’s gifts and has set up a mini kitchen in her room since she loves to eat her meals warm and nice.

Aditi mentioned, “Since we spend most of our time on the set, we need a peaceful and homely vibe and to feel at home, I have done a set-up to feel comfortable while I spend my time in the room. My room has a white and blue theme, which is very calming, and looks simple and decent. I also have this newfound love for the Boho vibe, so I’ve added a few accessories to the walls. I believe, that reading motivational quotes gives out very positive energy, so I have added a lot of motivational quotes posters on one of the walls of the room. I have also set up a mini kitchen in my room that includes a microwave oven and a mini fridge because I am someone who loves to enjoy my food nice and warm.”

She further added, “There is a small mandir as well! And to add a little personal touch to my room, I have been painting the door of my room. The painting mainly embodies cherry blossoms with leaves, and I am really excited about how it is turning out to be. Whenever I get some time off on the set I work on it, and I am planning to paint the second half of the door as well, with some other design.”

Well, while Aditi is making her room all comfortable and homely, in the upcoming sequence viewers will get to watch how Dua will tell Haider about Ghazal’s evil plans and try to stop her wedding with Ruhaan. But will Haider believe her? Or will Ghazal succeed and get married to Haider?

