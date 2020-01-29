Get ready for Brinda and Dev's steamy rainy romance in Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Naagin 4 has never failed to surprise us with the various twists and turns that are going on as the story is progressing. With several shocking revelations being made in the show, the viewers are left intrigued and curious to know what will happen next.

With Brinda confessing she is Naagin and is now set to take revenge for her sister Nayantara, the viewers are going to get to see her totally different avatar. She has vowed to kill the entire Parikh family.

However, she will do this one by one. But before that, here's something which will leave the audiences awestruck. Brinda and Dev's pair has become an instant hit among the fans and they are waiting to see some romantic moments between them.

And now, a video is doing the rounds of the social media where Brinda and Dev are romancing. Their steamy romance is getting hotter with the rain sequence and they simply look beautiful together.

Take a look at the video:

Well, it seems Brinda is just doing it for her own benefit so that she can take revenge from Dev and his family. However, we are loving to see such romantic moments of Brinda and Dev.

Are you excited about the upcoming episodes of Naagin 4? Tell us in the comments.