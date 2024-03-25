Get ready to drench yourself with Holi hues and happy vibes on COLORS' 'Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang'

MUMBAI : This Holi join the Shukla family of COLORS' popular show 'Suhaagan' as they open their doors to welcome a kaleidoscope of colours, laughter, and festivities! They will be inviting the beloved characters of some of the viewers’ favourite shows - ‘Doree’, ‘Parineetii’, ‘Udaariyaan’, ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ and ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ for a COLORSful celebration. Hailed as ‘Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang’, the Holi extravaganza is hosted by none other than the king of shaayri and hearts and ‘BIGG BOSS’ winner Munawar Faruqui. This forthcoming celebration is poised to be replete with picture-perfect spots as the family transforms their home into a dazzling wonderland adorned in splendour. Taking entertainment up a notch, this Holi bash has a horde of surprises in store for the audiences. Here are four reasons why you simply cannot afford to miss out on the festivities of the upcoming 'Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang', airing on the 23rd of March, 6:30 pm onwards only on COLORS!

Drama aur dhamaka…

Hold onto your pichkaris as COLORS' star-studded bash pours a bucketful of drama into this extraordinary fanfare! The audiences will witness the thunderous clashes between the protagonists and antagonists of some of their loved shows. While the sentiment of love will be the highlight of this bash, the hues of emotions will intensify as the sinister villains of the shows unleash their nefarious plans. From spiking the thandai to attacking with a sword, the antagonists of the COLORS’ shows Neeti (Tanvi Dogra from Parineetii), Neelu (Soni Singh from Doree), Payal (Sakshi Sharma from Suhaagan), Alia (Alisha Parveen from Udaariyaan) are planning something dreadful and Kailashi Devi (Sudhaa Chandran from Doree) will arrive at the scene to bring a diabolical climax to their schemes. With unexpected events, viewers will be left guessing the outcome of each plot twist. Let’s just say water balloons won’t be the only dhamakas in this special episode!

Burai par acchayi ki jeet!

'Suhaagan Ke Sang Jashn Ke Rang' brings to life the timeless theme of good triumphing over evil, in the true spirit of Holi. Get ready to dive into a pool of positivity as this jashn paints the canvas of Holi with nonstop entertainment brought to the viewers by their favourite COLORS’ artists under one roof. Bindiya and Krishna (Garima Kishnani and Raghav Thakur from Suhaagan), Parineet (Anchal Sahu from Parineetii), Aasmaa and Armaan (Aditi Bhagat and Anuraj Chahal from Udaariyaan), Bulbul and Veer (Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey from Mera Balam Thanedaar), Mansi, Doree and Agni (Toral Rasputra, Mahi Bhanushali and Amar Upadhyay from Doree), and Mangal and Lakshmi (Deepika Singh and Sanika Amit from Mangal Lakshmi) will be oblivious to the trouble that awaits them. While drenching in the spirit of celebration with fun games and gags, the audiences’ beloved characters will wield their colourful weapons against evil forces, ensuring that the festival shines with the shades of victory.

Chadhega Bollywood ka rang!

The rhythm of Bollywood melodies will set the tone for this Holi celebration! The dramatic and fun-filled narrative of this episode will be punctuated with COLORS' talented artists showcasing their dance moves on popular songs. From Kailashi Devi (played by Sudhaa Chandran of Doree) grooving to Bhole Bam , to the villains Payal (played by Sakshi Sharma of Suhaagan) and Neelu (played by Soni Singh of Doree) performing a mesmerising dance to Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, the never seen avatar of the bahus – Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary of Mera Balam Thanedaar), Mansi (Toral Rasputra of Doree) and Garima Kishnani (Bindiya of Suhaagan) will show off their stunning moves to Shringar Kaise Ho. On the other hand, Veer (Shagun Pandey of Mera Balam Thanedaar), Krish (Raghav Thakur of Suhaagan) and Samay (Sahil Phull of Suhaagan) gather to revel in Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. After a slew of spectacular performances, the celebration will hit a crescendo as all the artists enjoy the rain dance to the classic Holi anthem Balam Pichkari.



The BIGG bonanza

The ‘BIGG BOSS’ bonanza will hit the celebration as the endearing couple from the show’s last season – the charismatic Neil Bhatt and the gorgeous Aishwarya Sharma will grace the episode as special guests. Known for flawless dance skills, the couple will be seen shaking a leg to Dhindora Baje Re and sprinkling their stardust into the riot of colours and entertainment.

Celebrate Holi with 'Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang', airing on the 23rd of March, 6:30 pm onwards only on COLORS!











