Get ready to receive a call from Shabbir Ahluwalia!

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji launched its new web-series titled Fixer starring popular stars Shabbir Ahluwalia, Mahie Gill, Karishma Sharma, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Isha Koppikar, amongst others.

From incredible performance to gripping content, the series is receiving a great response from the masses.

Ekta Kapoor is known for promoting her projects on a large scale and in an opulent way. And for Fixer as well, the makers have done unique promotions.

Since morning, from media industry and influencers to commoners, a large number of people are receiving a call that has the voice of Shabbir Ahluwalia. The moment you answer the call, a voice recording plays that suggests you watch Fixer on ALTBalaji.

The idea is exceptional, and we are sure it will help them to reach out large number of people.

Well, we have already got a call from Shabbir, and you might the next lucky one!