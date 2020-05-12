Get ready to WITNESS Anurag's life turn into a LIVING HELL with Amrit Raghuvanshi's entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kii

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kii is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The story of Anurag and Prerna, who are much in love, and how their life faces a wave of problems and then emerging stronger forms the crux of the story. The show has given us the most iconic vamp of the decade , Komolika along with a villain Mr. Bajaj.

While the original characters were enacted by Urvashi Dholakia and Ronit Roy respectively, Aamna Sharif and Karan Singh Grover currently play the roles in the rebooted version.

Well now, as per the latest developments, Amrit Raghuvanshi will soon enter the show.

According to sources, he will play the character of Rudra and will enter the show as Tapur's love interest to make Anurag's life a living hell.

Keep reading this space for more information.