Get ready to witness AR Rahman's concert in Pune

MUMBAI: Music Maestro AR Rahman will be performing his full-fledged concert in Pune. Enjoy this grand musical saga with "One Heart Tour - AR Rahman Live". This is a part of his multi-city India tour of 2020. Punekars, come witness the magic of music on 22nd February 2020 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Wagholi. A line-up of versatile and dynamic artists like Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Haricharan, Aditya Narayan and Ranjit Barot will make the night more musical.

At the concert get a flashback of the era of 90’s with soundtracks from Roja, Bombay, Rangeela, Dil Se and many more of his latest hits. Rahman’s incorporation of western instruments and orchestral music elements with electronics and traditional Indian music will make his first leg of the India tour special.

The One Heart Tour is produced and promoted by Vonamor Entertainment.

The local partner for the event is Excelencia Events.