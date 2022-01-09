Get ready to witness Rajveer taking out Ajooni on a romantic date on Star Bharat show, ‘Ajooni’

MUMBAI :Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’ has been gracing with the highest viewership numbers lately. The show has succeeded in keeping viewers engrossed by introducing quite intriguing plots. We will witness an amazing track where we will see Rajveer asking out Ajooni for a romantic date. Audiences are pulling for the budding chemistry between the leads Ayushi Khurana and Shoaib Ibrahim in the show.

In the upcoming track, we will be witnessing one of the highest point of the show where Rajveer will spend some tender moments with Ajooni as he takes her out for the first time on a romantic date. We all have been familiar with the disparities that is prevailing between them due to their families. But this time, Rajveer takes a lovely step of asking Ajooni out for a date they can have some downtime together.

One of the most interesting part will arrive when Ajooni and Rajveer will brew some romance for the first time amidst numerous differences between their families . Ajooni had no clue that Rajveer will be taking her out at a restaurant for a date. After arriving, she comes to know that it was Ranveer’s plan and that eventually makes her immensely happy. But after some time, they meet a friend of Rajveer and some misunderstandings takes place between them which makes Ajooni and Rajveer fight. Do you think their romantic date night will go well?

Find out how what happens next and what twists and turns unfolds as Rajveer takes her out on the date.

Stay tuned to watch Ajooni only on Star Bharat from Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm