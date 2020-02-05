Get ready to witness the ‘DARKEST SHADE’ of Viraj in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kii!

MUMBAI: The story of Anurag and Prerna has been an iconic one. People were smitten with the narrative of Kasautii Zindagii Kii on Star Plus back in 2001 and because of the love and admiration the show received, the producer, Ekta Kapoor brought the show back in 2018 with a reboot.

Namik Paul has entered the show playing the part and right from the time of his entry, he has the audience smitten with his performance and charm on screen.

It is not only this show but also his stint in previous shows made him stand out as a performer. He gained immense recognition after he showed his acting prowess in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Ek Deewana Tha. Here are some people who tell us what makes Namik stand out of the crowd as an actor!

While until now Namik, in his character role of Viraj, was seen as a good man who just wants good for his family and wants to see all things well, there is some hidden truth which will soon come out in the episodes to come. Until now, we wondered why isn’t he taking any stand even after witnessing and sensing that there might be some affection between Prerna and Anurag but seems like now we are going to see a huge change in dynamics with a twist which will shock one and all with Viraj beating up the goon who kidnaped Prerna and going on to question him as to why he did not kill Prerna…

With this, we will get to witness another shade of Namik and somewhere we feel, he has already started to make a special place in the hearts of the audience.

What are your thoughts on the same?