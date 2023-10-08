Get Well Soon! Arjit Taneja informs about suffering from a fever 'worst than covid' amid the new varient Eris' outbreak

Popular actor Arjit Taneja has been a popular name in the entertainment world. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent and charming persona. He has been a part of the telly industry for several years now and has worked in numerous shows.
MUMBAI : Popular actor Arjit Taneja has been a popular name in the entertainment world. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent and charming persona. He has been a part of the telly industry for several years now and has worked in numerous shows. 

At present, he is seen performing gruesome stunts in Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Arjit Taneja has maintained an active presence on his social media and shares every update about his professional and personal life with his digital family.

Health-wise, Arjit Taneja has not been doing well. Amid the surge of new Covid variant Eris, Arjit has left fans worried by sharing his health update on his social media. Taking to his Instagram story, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant revealed being diagnosed with the contagious fever that has affected his family members too. 

Arjit wrote, "Down with viral worse than covid. And yes it's highly contagious as everyone in the family has fallen sick too. Be safe."

As per reports, the new Covid variant EG.5.1 or Eris has been adding to the surge of Coronavirus cases all over the world. According to a report in The Print, the main symptoms of the Covid variant Eris sore throat, runny nose, blocked nose, sneezing, dry cough, headache, and body pain. 

The report also mentions that the doctors say most patients do not report fever or breathlessness while being diagnosed with Eris.

Taneja stepped into the industry by participating in the hit reality show Splitsvilla 6. He was then seen in Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya and was associated with the show from 2014 to 2016. 

Post this, Arjit starred in several other shows such as Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Bahu Begum, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Banni Chow Home Delivery, and more. He was recently seen playing a cameo role in Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

We wish Arjit Taneja a speedy recovery!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

