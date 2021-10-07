GET WELL SOON: Mansi Srivastava recovering from DENGUE; on a break from shooting for Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Mansi Srivastava has been a part of several shows and she has won the hearts of a zillion fans with her sweet smile, grace and charm in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Ishq Mein Marjawan and now she is currently seen in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. The actress has always made the right choices in her career and she is a hardworking personality who contributes her 100 percent in whatever role she takes up.

While she is all bubbly and chirpy usually, when we connected with her, she sounded a bit weak. We asked her about her health and to our surprise, she is unwell and is recovering from Dengue.

While a lot of actors are suffering from Dengue, Mansi too contracted it and has taken a break from her shoot. Mansi shared, "Well, I am unwell and recovering. I have taken a break for two weeks. I was on set when I suddenly got fever and eventually, my temperature reached 104.7 degrees. I am on a liquid diet currently and taking rest. I am craving for all the delicious food but for now I have to stick to khichdi and daliya."

We wish Mansi a speedy recovery!

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Humus is my erotic food: Kundali Bhagya actress Mansi Srivastava)