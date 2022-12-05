Get Well Soon! Urvashi Dholakia’s mother’s HOSPITALIZATION has kept her away from social media

Urvashi Dholakia is the most popular and talented actress in the entertainment industry. She is currently the talk of the town for playing the character of Urvashi Kataria in the popular show Naagin 6.
MUMBAI:Urvashi Dholakia is the most popular and talented actress in the entertainment industry. She is currently the talk of the town for playing the character of  Urvashi Kataria in the popular show Naagin 6.

The actress made her first TV appearances in  Doordarshan's Dekh Bhai Dekh. Over the decade she is part of many shows and movies like Shrikant, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Chandrakanta,Kahiin To Hoga, and many others. Apart from being a stellar actress, she has always been a role model for setting trends in fashion. Fans admire her style and pleasing personality. 

Her absence from social media made fans and well-wishers worried. The actress today (May 12) posted on her Instagram stories the reason why she was away for so long.

Urvashi revealed that her mother's medical emergency led to her hospitalisation. It had been a 22 day struggle to get her out of it and even though she has returned home, she needs to be looked after. The actress expressed hope in her note that 'all will be well'.

She wrote, "Reason for me being away from social media...Been a 22 day rigorous struggle to get mom out of the hospital but now she is back home. The struggle though isn't over as tremendous care needs to be taken from now on but God willing all will be well."

Take a look:

Urvashi stays with her mother and two sons, Kshitij and Sagar. They share a close bond and like to take holidays together.

