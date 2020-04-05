From getting goofy to giving her hubby Virat Kohli a haircut, here’s how Anushka Sharma is spending her quarantine days; check

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s love story is no less than a fairy tale. After dating for a long time, the actress tied the knot with her man of dreams in a wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017.

On their special day, Anushka looked breathtaking in a pale pink lehenga while Virat looked dapper in an ivory raw silk sherwani.

From giving relationship goals to travel goals, the two have been winning the hearts of their fans.

And now that the entire nation is locked-up in their homes due to COVID 19, the couple is spending a lot of time together, who otherwise remains busy due to their hectic work schedule. Their Instagram posts reveal that the two love to have fun when together.

Anushka has been sharing pictures and videos of the two. From getting goofy to giving her hubby Virat a haircut, Anushka is spending her quarantine days on a positive note and is spreading happy vibes.

Check out some of her posts here:

Virat too has shared a picture. Take a look.

In other news, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have come forward to extend financial support and donate towards PM-CARES fund & CM’s relief fund (Maharashtra) to fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the post below.