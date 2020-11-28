Is getting married secretly the new trend in Telly Town? From Sana Khan to Shaheer Sheikh here's the list

MUMBAI: Our Television celebrities seem to have adopted a new trend, the latest fad in town is of secretly getting married. The latest being TV heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh. Let us look at some of the famous couples who tied the knot in a hush-hush affair.

Shaheer Sheikh

The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, who was dating Ruchika Kapoor for about one and half years got married to his lady love a few days ago. Shaheer and Ruchika opted for a court marriage. It was followed by ceremonies in Shaheer's hometown Jammu and Ruchikaa's residence in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by Shaheer's on-screen mom Supriya Pilgaonkar from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Sana Khan

The actress, who had shocked everyone with the news of quitting showbiz yet again took the fans by surprise when she secretly tied the knot earlier this week with Anas Sayied. The former Bigg Boss contestant announced her wedding with Gujarat-based Anas on November 20. The low-key nuptials were held in Surat.

Niti Taylor

The Ishqbaaz actress got married to her fiance Parikshit in a hush-hush affair. Niti and Parikshit tied the knot on August 13 and revealed two months later. Parikshit is an Army officer, the couple tied the knot after two years of courtship. It was a private wedding that took place in the presence of just close family and friends

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma

The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress and Kunal Verma had earlier planned to tie the knot on April 15 this year, but owing to the lockdown they couldn’t have a wedding ceremony. Puja and Kunal then settled for a court marriage. After being in a relationship for 12 years, Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee got engaged in 2017. They were looking forward to a traditional Bengali wedding but the lockdown had other plans for them.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

The Nach Baliye face actress also got secretly married amidst lockdown in the presence of their family members. The couple, who surprised fans with their engagement news on January 1st this year, broke the news of their pregnancy on Instagram and also shared about their hush-hush wedding. The couple was later blessed with a baby boy.

Rahul Mahajan-Natalya Ilina

Rahul Mahajan found love again and after two failed marriages, the celebrity tied the knot for the third time in 2018. He got married to Natalya Ilina, a model from Kazakhstan. The private ceremony took place at a temple in Malabar Hill and was attended only by close family members.

Well, this was all, we hope the celebs break the trend soon and make us part of the wedding festivities too!

Credits: TOI