Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki actors Shrenu Parikh and Sai Ballal extend heartwarming wishes on the special occasion of Dhanteras

MUMBAI: Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali, is the day when everyone worships Goddess Lakshmi. While it is believed that buying gold and silver on this auspicious occasion brings more wealth, &TV actors talk about some of their most precious possessions.

Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki's Genda fame Shrenu Parikh and Sai Ballal aka Kundan Agarwal share heartwarming greetings on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

Shrenu Parikh says, "I think peace of mind is 'Asli Dhan' in today's life. Mental health is the real wealth for me along with my work, and my family which I thank God for giving me".

Sai Ballal shared, "My 'Asli Dhan' is my late mother. I keep the picture of my 'Amma' always with me. Be it in my bedroom, makeup room or wallet, her pictures, memories, and the vital lessons she taught me are my most valuable possessions in life."

Here's wishing everyone Happy Dhanteras!

