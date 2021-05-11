GHKKPM fame Aishwarya-Neil's ROMANTIC moment with a dash of comedy is not to be missed

MUMBAI: There's no doubt that Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have become a hot favourite real-life couple of the Telly world.

The duo made their relationship official at the start of the year and ever since then, the couple is painting the town red with their love.

We have seen how Aishwarya and Neil are spending quality time together as they work for the same show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

ALSO READ: GHKKPM: Time for Samrat’s return

We all know that Aishwarya is extremely fun-loving in real life unlike her on-screen character Paakhi.

The actress always keeps sharing fun pictures with the star cast which are simply a treat to watch.

And now, a video shared by Aishwarya proves that she can be funny in any situation. What is more interesting is that Neil too joins in this madness.

We can see how Aishwarya is trying to be romantic by singing Devdas' song 'Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka', however, she adds a dash of comedy to it.

While Aishwarya's version was hilarious, Neil took it to another level.

Take a look:

Well, both Aishwarya and Neil definitely knows how to be a part of each other's craziness.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: THIS is how the star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein reacts on learning about a shocking twist in the story